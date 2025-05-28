According to the minister, Rs ten crores were allocated for the construction of the boys' hostel, Rs 9.4 crores for the academic block, Rs 12.21 crores for the library complex, and Rs 6.9 crores for the synthetic track.

Ernakulam: Minister of Higher Education, Dr. R Bindu, stated that the government has implemented several development projects at Maharaja's College over the past four years, prioritizing higher education. The minister was speaking while presiding over the inauguration of the college's centenary celebrations and the new auditorium.

Rs Ten crores were allocated for the construction of the boys' hostel, Rs 9.4 crores for the academic block, Rs 12.21 crores for the library complex, and Rs 6.9 crores for the synthetic track. Maharaja's College secured the top rank among the five heritage colleges selected in the state. As part of this, infrastructure projects worth Rs 15.94 crore were realized. The auditorium, staff hostel renovation, and chemistry block development were carried out as part of this scheme. In addition, 9.51 crore rupees were allocated for the synthetic hockey turf during this period.

Maharaja's is a college that has traversed unique paths, upholding the flag of noble human values and social commitment. It is a matter of pride that the Maharaja's college community is at the forefront of energizing the higher education sector in Kerala as it undergoes a complete and comprehensive transformation.

Over the past four years, the government has implemented development projects worth 6000 crore rupees in the higher education sector. 2000 crore rupees were allocated for infrastructure development on campuses. Using KIIFB, RUSA, and the state government's plan fund, convenient smart classrooms, lab complexes, modern libraries, auditoriums, and other facilities have been set up in universities.

The government is striving to transform the higher education sector into an international hub by creating world-class infrastructure in higher education institutions and enhancing academic quality. Students from outside Kerala should come here. The four-year UG program was launched with a student-centric approach, emphasizing research. The government is moving forward with the aim of bridging the gap between employment and education and equipping students to confidently enter more job opportunities, the minister said.