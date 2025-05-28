The Kannur District Collector announced a complete traffic ban on the Kottiyoor Palchuram-Boys Town road due to the landslide, until further notice. Vehicles are advised to use the Periya Pass-Nidumpoyil road.

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain and strong winds continue to batter Kerala, causing widespread damage across various districts. Fallen trees have destroyed houses, and flooding has led to significant crop losses, amounting to crores of rupees, especially in Kannur and Wayanad. Transportation has been disrupted in many areas. A landslide occurred on the Kottiyoor Palchuram-Boys Town road, which connects Wayanad and Kannur districts, near Chekuthan Thodu. This has completely blocked traffic on the Palchuram route, diverting vehicles through the Nedumpoyil-Periya pass. The major landslide on Palchuram happened late last night.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for widespread rain in the state for the next five days. A ten-year-old boy died after falling into a pond in Cherumkuzhi, Thrissur, this morning. While two children were standing near the pond in Murukumkundu, Cherumkuzhi, Thrissur, Sarun slipped and fell into the water. Ramesh Ramankutty died while fishing in a canal in Thenkurussi, Palakkad, and Jobish died after slipping and falling with a log in Kattimoola Pulikkal, Wayanad.

Heavy rain and wind have caused extensive damage throughout the state. Houses were damaged by falling trees in Nelluwayi and Kadampod, Thrissur. With continuous rain in the hilly regions, a red alert has been issued for the Moozhiyar dam in Pathanamthitta. The Arayanjilimon causeway is flooded, disrupting traffic and making travel difficult, including access to tribal hamlets. The rain has subsided slightly in Wayanad. 592 people have been relocated to 15 relief camps in the district. 242.74 hectares of crops have been destroyed in the district in the last four days. Yesterday's wind and rain caused crop damage in Valiyakolli, Valad. A landslide near the old bridge in Panamaram has created a dangerous situation. Traffic was blocked in Edaguni due to a fallen tree.

In Vadakara, Kozhikode, a whirlwind caused trees to fall and destroy the Pangottur Bhagavathy Temple in Arayakkul, Villiappally. A major disaster was averted as there were no people in or around the temple at the time. Crop damage worth about 4.5 crores rupees has been reported in Kannur in the past week, affecting 4619 farmers. A house was damaged by a falling tree in Attappady, Palakkad. Construction work on the new bridge has been halted due to increased flow in the Bharatapuzha River at Pattambi. A car porch was destroyed by a falling tree due to strong winds in Thondankulangara, Alappuzha. Traffic was disrupted on the Ambalappuzha-Thiruvalla state highway due to a fallen tree. A landslide near Churuli on the Kattappana-Ernakulam state highway also disrupted traffic. A tree fell on a moving car in front of the Vidyanagar District Panchayat office in Kasaragod. The driver miraculously escaped. The tree, along with the power line, fell on the car. Houses were damaged by falling trees in Eruri, Kollam, and Kothamangalam, Ernakulam.