Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    LS Polls 2024: LDF lodges complaint over NDA candidate's use of former MP Innocent's pics in campaign

    The family of Innocent stated that the picture was inscribed without the permission of the family members.

    LS Polls 2024: LDF lodges complaint over NDA candidate Suresh Gopi over use of former MP Innocent's pics in campaign rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 4:06 PM IST

    Thrissur: LDF has filed a complaint against NDA candidate Suresh Gopi for using former MP and actor Innocent's photo in election campaign boards. The Iringalakkuda Constituency Election Commission Secretary P Mani filed a complaint with the District Collector.

    The family of Innocent stated that the picture was inscribed without the permission of the family members. The family also came against the campaign.

    In 2014, Innocent was the CPI(M) Lok Sabha member from Chalakkudy in Thrissur District, defeating then-Congress veteran and sitting Lok Sabha member PC Chacko by almost 13,000 votes. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Innocent was beaten by Congress candidate Benny Behanan by more than one lakh votes.

    Innocent, a cancer patient, died in March 2023 however is still remembered fondly by many. Suresh Gopi, who is also a superstar, sought to capitalize on Innocent's notoriety however ran into difficulty when Innocent's family expressed displeasure with this.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 4:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Shocker! Woman killed, allegedly buried inside house in Alappuzha; brother held RKN

    Kerala Shocker! Woman killed, allegedly buried inside house in Alappuzha; brother held

    Kerala: Summer rains damage houses, crops in Wayanad rkn

    Kerala: Summer rains damage houses, crops in Wayanad

    Sharon murder case: Supreme Court rejects accused's plea demanding cancelation of final report rkn

    Sharon murder case: Supreme Court rejects accused's plea demanding cancelation of final report

    Kerala: Man undergoing treatment for acid attack dies in Kottayam rkn

    Kerala: Man undergoing treatment for acid attack dies in Kottayam

    Kerala: Government hospitals in crisis as supply of stents halts over 3 weeks rkn

    Kerala: Government hospitals in crisis as supply of stents halts over 3 weeks

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 BJP's Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed after Congress candidate disqualified gcw

    BJP's Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed after Congress candidate disqualified

    Uber survey reveals Delhi most forgetful city; check out top 10 items travelers leave behind in cabs gcw

    Uber survey reveals Delhi most forgetful city; check out top 10 items travelers leave behind in cabs

    cricket IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings seek revenge against Lucknow Super Giants at the Chepauk osf

    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings seek revenge against Lucknow Super Giants at the Chepauk

    Congress has eye on women's mangalsutra PM Modi attacks INC on plan to redistribute people's wealth (WATCH) snt

    'Congress has eye on women's mangalsutra': PM Modi warns of plan to redistribute people's property (WATCH)

    Kerala Shocker! Woman killed, allegedly buried inside house in Alappuzha; brother held RKN

    Kerala Shocker! Woman killed, allegedly buried inside house in Alappuzha; brother held

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...'

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM Modi's candid insight into his mindset

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM's candid insight into his mindset (WATCH)

    Video Icon