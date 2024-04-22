LS Polls 2024: LDF lodges complaint over NDA candidate's use of former MP Innocent's pics in campaign

The family of Innocent stated that the picture was inscribed without the permission of the family members.

Thrissur: LDF has filed a complaint against NDA candidate Suresh Gopi for using former MP and actor Innocent's photo in election campaign boards. The Iringalakkuda Constituency Election Commission Secretary P Mani filed a complaint with the District Collector.

The family of Innocent stated that the picture was inscribed without the permission of the family members. The family also came against the campaign.

In 2014, Innocent was the CPI(M) Lok Sabha member from Chalakkudy in Thrissur District, defeating then-Congress veteran and sitting Lok Sabha member PC Chacko by almost 13,000 votes. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Innocent was beaten by Congress candidate Benny Behanan by more than one lakh votes.

Innocent, a cancer patient, died in March 2023 however is still remembered fondly by many. Suresh Gopi, who is also a superstar, sought to capitalize on Innocent's notoriety however ran into difficulty when Innocent's family expressed displeasure with this.