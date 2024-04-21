Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    LS polls 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar presents Thiruvananthapuram development plan, focuses on coastal projects

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar, an NDA candidate, has released a development manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024. The document also discusses additional plans such as the Thiruvananthapuram Metro Rail, the Thiruvananthapuram-Ambasamudram-Thirunelveli National Highway Project, a shipyard in Poovar, and a cruise terminal in Vizhinjam.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 21, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, an NDA candidate, has released a development manifesto aiming at achieving holistic progress in the capital. The manifesto, which focuses on coastal areas, includes a shipyard and a cruise terminal.

     

    A Semiconductor Research Center and a Corot Electronics Product Manufacturing Unit are among the development projects planned for VSCs (Village Secretariat Complexes). The traditional sector of the constituency is also being considered for development, including the establishment of a digital marketing and designing center for handloom in Balaramapuram.

    The document also discusses additional plans such as the Thiruvananthapuram Metro Rail, the Thiruvananthapuram-Ambasamudram-Thirunelveli National Highway Project, a shipyard in Poovar, and a cruise terminal in Vizhinjam.

    The proposed T-RIC aspires to use the technological capabilities of institutions such as the Indian Space Research Organisation, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, and the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology. The manifesto also promises to establish sporting facilities to help India win medals at the 2036 Olympics, which the country intends to host.

    Rajiv Chandrasekhar's slogan, "Now the matter will be done," emphasizes action and progress. Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the development document was prepared based on the suggestions given by the public by asking the public what should be done. The development roadmap, authored by Rajiv Chandrasekhar, was unveiled by Juval, a fourth-grade student, during a public meeting held at Valiyathura.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
