    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting for all 20 seats in Kerala to take place on April 26; Check details

    The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) will compete for 15 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, followed by the Communist Party of India (CPI) for four seats and the Kerala Congress M (KCEM) for one.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 8:57 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will host the 18th Lok Sabha elections on April 26. The general elections are taking place in seven phases. The voting in Kerala will take place in the second phase with the other 13 states. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. The state is entering the final hours of the Lok Sabha election campaign.

    The candidates will conduct their final constituencies on Tuesday and Wednesday. The National leaders are also campaigning with the candidates in various places. The last day for the campaign is on Wednesday( April 24). 

    There are 20 constituencies in Kerala and the 12th position with the highest number of constituencies. Within these 20 constituencies, two seats, namely Alathur and Mavelikara, are specifically reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

    The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) will compete for 15 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, followed by the Communist Party of India (CPI) for four seats and the Kerala Congress M (KCEM) for one. The Indian National Congress (INC) is competing for 16 seats in the United Democratic Front (UDF), followed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for two seats, the Kerala Congress (KEC), and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) for one. 

    The INC is the biggest party in the INDIA bloc, while the LDF also backs the alliance. From the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is running for 16 seats, while the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) is running for four.

    Along with Kerala, 88 constituencies from 13 states will go to the polling booth on Friday( April 26). The elections are going on in 14 Karnataka and 13 constituencies of Rajasthan.

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2024, 8:57 AM IST
