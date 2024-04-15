Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: South India too will get bullet trains in next term, says PM Modi in Kerala

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the election campaign in Kunnamkulam of the Alathur constituency on Monday (April 15). Both BJP candidates Suresh Gopi and TN Sarasu were also part of the election campaign.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: South India too will get bullet trains in next term, says PM Modi in Kerala anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

    Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 15) addressed an election rally in Kunnamkulam in the Alathur constituency in Thrissur district. He said that Kerala would have its voice ensured in the Parliament after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This marks Prime Minister Modi's sixth visit to Kerala, with his last appearance being a significant roadshow in Palakkad district on March 19.

    Campaigning for the BJP-led NDA candidates in Thrissur and Alathur, PM Modi emphasized the promise of progress in Kerala, citing various commitments and development programs outlined in the BJP's manifesto 'Modi ki Guarantee', released on Sunday.

    The Prime Minister added that the achievements of the BJP government in the past 10 years were a mere trailer. He also attacked the Congress by alleging that it created a weak image of India in the world, while the BJP had built the country into a strong nation.

    The Prime Minister announced that the bullet train service, currently underway in western India, would soon extend its reach to South India, becoming a reality in the region.

    "Once the NDA government comes back to power for a third time, it will commence survey work for ensuring bullet trains in north, east and south India similar to the bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. It would spearhead development in the South," he said.

    PM Modi further criticized the Left government, accusing them of obstructing the Centre's development initiatives in Kerala. He alleged that the Left front's governance would lead to Kerala's downfall, drawing parallels with its track record in other states where it previously held power.

    PM Modi also attacked the Pinarayi government in Kerala by referring to the Karuvannur Cooperative bank scam and accusing the Left party of looting money belonging to the poor.

    " People were deceived who thought that if they send money, they will get interest and they can use it for necessity. CPM Chief Minister has been lying for three years. They are lying that they will pay and punish the guilty. However, it was Modi who took action. Rs 90 crores from fraudsters have been confiscated by ED. Now we are discussing how to complete the legal process and release the lost ones. The money will be returned to those who have been cheated in Karuvannur. We will go to any extent for that," said PM Modi.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kerala on Sunday as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's fervent electoral drive leading up to the imminent Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister, who reached Kochi from Mysuru on Sunday night, stayed at the Ernakulam Guest House.

    Later, he will travel to Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram district. At Kattakkada, PM Modi will campaign for V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrashekar, the two union ministers contesting under the NDA banner from the Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies respectively.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also joined the election campaign in Kerala today as the state gears up for polling on April 26 across all 20 constituencies. 

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 1:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala actress attack case: Attempt to sabotage evidence of memory card thwarted by survivor; Here's how anr

    Kerala actress attack case: Attempt to sabotage evidence of memory card thwarted by survivor; Here's how

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Will change Kerala to global heritage status,' says PM Modi rkn

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Will change Kerala to global heritage status,' says PM Modi

    Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues high temperature warning in 11 districts till April 17 anr

    Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues high temperature warning in 11 districts till April 17

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-765 April 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-765 April 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Bike rider dies after getting entangled in rope meant for PM Modi's security in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Bike rider dies after getting entangled in rope meant for PM Modi's security in Kochi

    Recent Stories

    'Trip down memory lane': Dhoni admires 2011 & 2007 WC trophies, signs posters of himself at Wankhede (WATCH) vkp

    'Trip down memory lane': Dhoni admires 2011 & 2007 WC trophies, signs posters of himself at Wankhede (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Election Commission flying squad inspects Congress Rahul Gandhi chopper in Tamil Nadu Watch gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC’s flying squad inspects Rahul Gandhi’s chopper in Tamil Nadu (WATCH)

    Salman Khan firing case: 'Tiger 3' star to resume work, asks his team not to cancel plans RBA

    Salman Khan firing case: 'Tiger 3' star to resume work, asks his team not to cancel plans

    Byju CEO Arjun Mohan resigns Raveendran to take back control of daily operations gcw

    Byju’s CEO Arjun Mohan resigns, Raveendran to take back control of daily operations

    Explained Timeline of Iran and Israel's open warfare after decades of shadow war and what could happen next AJR

    Explained: Timeline of Iran and Israel's open warfare after decades of shadow war and what could happen next

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon