    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to reach Wayanad on April 4 for election campaign

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will reach Wayanad on April 4 for the Lok Sabha election campaign. However, how many days he will be in the district is unknown.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

    Wayanad: Congress candidate and sitting MP of Wayanad Rahul Gandhi will reach the district on April 4 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.  The official leadership also informed that the nomination papers will be submitted on the same day.

    The Congress party's financial concerns have risen further after the Income Tax department issued a notice of Rs 1,700 crore to the Grand Old Party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The notice, encompassing penalty and interest, spans the assessment years from 2017-18 to 2020-21. 

    Lack of money has affected Rahul's arrival and campaign like everywhere else.

    KPCC Working President T Siddique stated, "The question everyone is asking is where is the flux. Last time there was a huge flux. The problem is that there is no money. When Rahul Gandhi comes, he will organise a good roadshow."

    Rahul Gandhi, representing the United Democratic Front (UDF), is contesting for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, while Annie Raja, a national leader of the CPI, is the candidate for the Left Democratic Front (LDF). While Annie Raja actively campaigns in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi aims to connect directly with the constituency with minimal campaigning, banking on his popularity to secure another significant victory.

    The BJP's state president, K Surendran, has decided to contest in Wayanad, aligning with the national strategy of mounting a robust challenge in Rahul Gandhi's constituency. Despite initially indicating that he wouldn't contest, Surendran has stepped up to the challenge.

