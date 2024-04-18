Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Pinarayi Vijayan unappointed working president of BJP, says Telangana CM in Kerala

    Telangana CM Revanth Reddy accused the BJP of targeting the Christian population in Manipur under the guise of tribal clashes. He termed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a 'communalist'.
     

    Wayanad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday (April 17) addressed a public meeting at Kurumbalakotta in Wayanad as a part of the election campaign of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He said that the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is a communalist and not a Communist.
    Reddy said that though the Kerala CM is from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the latter supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  The Chief Minister of Telangana said that Pinarayi Vijayan is the unappointed working president of BJP.

    Continuing his attack on Pinarayi Vijayan, Reddy said, "Vijayan would not support Annie Raja, LDF candidate in the Wayanad constituency, as he had made a secret deal with PM Modi after the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department trapped his daughter in cases."

    He accused the Kerala Chief Minister of betraying his party by allegedly backing K. Surendran, the BJP candidate in the constituency.

    Reddy alleged that while the BJP portrayed the clashes in Manipur as a confrontation between tribal groups, it was an attempt by the BJP to target the Christian population in the region and eradicate it.

    Reddy stated that the upcoming Lok Sabha election would be a contest between the NDA and the INDIA bloc. He emphasized that since Gandhi would become the Prime Minister after the election, voters in the constituency should elect him by a significant margin.

    The Telangana Chief Minister also criticized PM Narendra Modi. Revanth Reddy said that EVM, CBI, ED and Ambanis are Modi's family in this election.

