Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 41,000 police personnel deployed in Kerala for election security

A total of 41,976 police officers, including DySPs, inspectors, and sub-inspectors, along with personnel from Armed Police Battalions and Central Forces, have been deployed across Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram: Security preparations have been finalized to ensure a seamless and secure voting process during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Kerala on Friday, April 26. Following directives from the Election Commission, police deployment across the state has been organized. A total of 41,976 police personnel have been allocated for election-related duties.

For election security, a comprehensive team comprising 183 DySPs, 100 inspectors, and 4,540 sub-inspectors/assistant sub-inspectors has been assembled. This includes 23,932 Senior Civil Police Officers/Civil Police Officers, 4,383 Police Officers from Armed Police Battalions, and 4,464 officers from various Central Forces. Additionally, 2,874 personnel from the Home Guard and 1,500 from the Tamil Nadu Police have been deployed. Furthermore, 24,327 special police officers will be actively engaged in duty during the election period.

To ensure comprehensive coverage, the state will be divided into 144 election subdivisions overseen by 20 district police chiefs, each supervised by a DYSP. Every police station will be equipped with two patrolling teams tasked with maintaining law and order. Additionally, each police station area will have a Rapid Action Sena team on standby during election day. Moreover, a group patrol system has been implemented, dividing polling stations into clusters for efficient monitoring.

To address security concerns in Maoist-affected regions, special measures have been implemented, including the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces. Additionally, Central forces have been stationed at polling stations identified as potentially problematic. ADGP MR Ajith Kumar serves as the state-level nodal officer for police deployment, while IG Harshita Attaluri functions as the Assistant Police Nodal Officer at Police Headquarters.