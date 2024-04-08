Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC's cVIGIL app receives over 1 lakh poll code violation complaints in Kerala

    A total of 1,07,202 complaints regarding violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Kerala were received through the cVIGIL application from March 16 to April 7 ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 1 lakh complaints of MCC violation received through cVIGIL app in Kerala
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 9:13 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Election Commission of India (ECI) received a total of 1,07,202 complaints via its cVIGIL mobile application regarding violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Kerala from March 16 to April 7. According to Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul, 1,05,356 complaints were addressed and deemed to be valid; 183 complaints are still being addressed.

    These numbers cover the time frame from the election notification on March 16 to April 7. Unauthorised posters, banners, boards, posters lacking required information, property defacement, unauthorised cash transactions, unauthorised use of vehicles, distribution of alcohol, distribution of gifts, display of weapons, hate speech, etc. were the main complaints via cVIGIL.

    In particular, 5,908 complaints concerned property defacement, while 93,540 complaints concerned unuthorised posters and banners.

    In addition to the overall complaints, there were 2,150 complaints specifically related to posters lacking mandatory information, and 177 complaints concerning unauthorized vehicle usage. Other reported infractions included cash distribution (29 ), liquor distribution (32 ), distribution of gifts (24 ), display of weapons (110 ), hate speeches (19), and usage of loudspeakers beyond permitted times (10 ).

    The cVIGIL application can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Complaints related to carrying weapons, intimidation, distribution of gifts, distribution of liquor, distribution of money, paid news, unauthorised posters, unauthorised banners, defacement of properties, hate speeches and messages, transporting voters on the day of voting, and use of loudspeakers beyond the permitted time without authorization can all be reported via cVIGIL.

    The district control rooms run by the district collectorates receive complaints submitted through cVIGIL. The complaints will be immediately shared with the local monitoring squads.
     

