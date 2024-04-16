Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will UDF's Hibi Eden retain Ernakulam?

    In the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Congress' Hibi Eden is contesting in Ernakulam constituency while CPI(M) has fielded KJ Shine and BJP has Dr KS Radhakrishnan. Twenty20 East also has a candidate in Ernakulam.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will UDF's Hibi Eden retain Ernakulam?
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

    One of the strongest seats of the Congress is the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency. The Ernakulam Lok Sabha Constituency comprises seven legislative assembly constituencies- Kalamassery, Paravur, Vypin, Kochi, Thrippunithura, Ernakulam and Thrikkakara. It is notable for being dominated by Latin Catholics, who make up approximately one-third of the population, thus establishing this seat as a stronghold for the Congress party. Historically, eleven out of twelve legislators from this constituency have been from the Latin Catholic community, with Left parties winning here only by contesting as independents, with one exception.

    Ernakulam is a constituency that has seen a battle for the Congress apart from LDF's V Viswanatha Menon and independent candidates Xavier Arakkal and Sebastian Paul winning with LDF support. 

    In the last Lok Sabha Elections in 2019, Ernakulam constituency witnessed a significant victory for Hibi Eden of the Indian National Congress, securing a massive majority of 1,69,053 votes. His primary opponent was P Rajeev of the CPM, a renowned MP in the Rajya Sabha. The BJP fielded former IAS officer Alphonse Kannanthanam. With a total voter turnout of 9,67,390, Hibi Eden received 491,263 votes, while P Rajeev garnered 3,22,210 votes, and Alphonse Kannanthanam secured 1,37,749 votes. Hibi secured 50.79 percent of the total votes cast, a significant increase from the 41.58 percent secured by the Congress candidate KV Thomas in 2014.

    Once again Hibi Eden is contesting for Congress. The CPM, on the other hand, is targeting the Latin votes and fielding KJ Shine. The BJP candidate is Dr KS Radhakrishnan. Last time it was KS Radhakrishnan who managed to raise BJP votes significantly in Alappuzha. Twenty20 East also has a candidate in Ernakulam. Advocate Anthony Jude is contesting for Twenty20 East. This election is crucial for Twenty20 as well.
     

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
