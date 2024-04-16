Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will LDF make a comeback in Alathur?

In the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, K Radhakrishnan is contesting for LDF, Ramya Haridas for UDF and TN Sarasu, the former principal of Palakkad Victoria College for BJP.

The Alathur Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, which is already known as a stronghold of the left, has seen a shift in political dynamics in the last elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Ramya Haridas claimed victory over CPM's PK Biju with 1,58,968 votes.

The election results were a significant setback for CPM, which had won the seat in both 2009 and 2014 elections. Alathur is a Lok Sabha constituency where CPM's PK Biju won by 20,960 votes in 2009 and 37,312 votes in 2014. Ramya Haridas got 533,815 votes while sitting MP PK Biju got 3,74,847 votes in the election where 10,19,376 voters voted. TV Babu of BDJS who contested for NDA got 89,837 votes. Apart from BSP, two independents were contesting in the constituency.

The 2019 Alathur results also provided a verdict on CPM leader and Left Front convener A Vijayaraghavan's controversial statement against Ramya Haridas during the election campaign. PK Biju, who received 44.34 percent of the vote in 2014, dropped to 36.8 percent last time.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, CPM is determined to recapture Alathur. The party has fielded K Radhakrishnan as its candidate. Radhakrishnan is known for his approachable demeanor and decisive influence within the party, which the CPM hopes will help it regain control of the constituency.

In the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, K Radhakrishnan is contesting for LDF, Ramya Haridas for UDF, and TN Sarasu, the former principal of Palakkad Victoria College for BJP.