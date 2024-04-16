Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will LDF make a comeback in Alathur?

    In the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, K Radhakrishnan is contesting for LDF, Ramya Haridas for UDF and TN Sarasu, the former principal of Palakkad Victoria College for BJP.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will LDF make a comeback in Alathur? rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

    The Alathur Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, which is already known as a stronghold of the left, has seen a shift in political dynamics in the last elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Ramya Haridas claimed victory over CPM's PK Biju with 1,58,968 votes.

    The election results were a significant setback for CPM, which had won the seat in both 2009 and 2014 elections. Alathur is a Lok Sabha constituency where CPM's PK Biju won by 20,960 votes in 2009 and 37,312 votes in 2014.  Ramya Haridas got 533,815 votes while sitting MP PK Biju got 3,74,847 votes in the election where 10,19,376 voters voted. TV Babu of BDJS who contested for NDA got 89,837 votes. Apart from BSP, two independents were contesting in the constituency. 

    The 2019 Alathur results also provided a verdict on CPM leader and Left Front convener A Vijayaraghavan's controversial statement against Ramya Haridas during the election campaign. PK Biju, who received 44.34 percent of the vote in 2014, dropped to 36.8 percent last time.

    Meanwhile, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, CPM is determined to recapture Alathur. The party has fielded K Radhakrishnan as its candidate. Radhakrishnan is known for his approachable demeanor and decisive influence within the party, which the CPM hopes will help it regain control of the constituency.

    In the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, K Radhakrishnan is contesting for LDF, Ramya Haridas for UDF, and TN Sarasu, the former principal of Palakkad Victoria College for BJP.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will UDF's Hibi Eden retain Ernakulam? anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will UDF's Hibi Eden retain Ernakulam?

    Kerala: KSEB appeals to people to not disrupt functioning of section offices; Read rkn

    Kerala: KSEB appeals to people to not disrupt functioning of section offices; Read

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 411 April 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 411 April 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala: Health Minister Veena George issues warning over rise in dengue cases due to summer rains rkn

    Kerala: Health Minister Veena George issues warning over rise in dengue cases due to summer rains

    Prominent Malayalam music director and singer KG Jayan passes away rkn

    Prominent Malayalam music director and singer KG Jayan passes away

    Recent Stories

    Interest rate cuts unlikely in India for FY 2024-25: Morgan Stanley

    Interest rate cuts unlikely in India for FY 2024-25: Morgan Stanley

    Patanjali misleading ad: Ramdev, Balkrishna Acharya ready for 'public apology'; SC next hearing on April 23 AJR

    Patanjali misleading ad: Ramdev, Balkrishna Acharya ready for 'public apology'; SC next hearing on April 23

    Come back stronger Maxi Fans support Glenn Maxwell after RCB star takes 'mental & physical' break from IPL 2024 snt

    'Come back stronger Maxi': Fans support Maxwell after RCB star takes 'mental & physical' break from IPL 2024

    Netizens troll Boney Kapoor for touching Priyamani 'Inappropriately', see pictures RKK

    Netizens troll Boney Kapoor for touching Priyamani 'Inappropriately', see pictures

    What if I'm poisoned in jail...': Akbaruddin Owaisi's indirect reference to Ansari's death sparks row (WATCH) AJR

    'What if I'm poisoned in jail...': Akbaruddin Owaisi's indirect reference to Ansari's death sparks row (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon