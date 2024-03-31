Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: CPM's KK Shailaja Vs Cong's Shafi Parambil in Vadakara

    The Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala is gearing up for a fierce electoral battle in the 2024 elections, with strong candidates from both the LDF and UDF vying for victory. The CPM has nominated KK Shailaja, the former health minister, while the UDF has fielded Shafi Parambil. The BJP's candidate is CR Praful Krishna.

    First Published Mar 31, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

    For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Vadakara constituency witnessed significant surprises in the announcement of candidates. CPI(M) escalated the competition by nominating former health minister and Mattannur MLA KK Shailaja teacher, aiming to rectify their previous defeat with P Jayarajan. Meanwhile, Congress MP K Muraleedharan, initially considered for candidacy, withdrew as his sister, Padmaja Venugopal, joined the BJP. Consequently, Congress appointed Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil to contest in the Vadakara constituency.

    Despite the apparent dominance of the LDF in the assembly constituencies of Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, including Thalassery (CPM), Koothuparamba (LJD), Vadakara (RMP), Kuttyadi (CPM), Nadapuram (CPM), Koyilandi (CPM), and Perambra (CPM), the political landscape is intricate. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, K Muraleedharan secured victory in Vadakara by defeating CPM's Kannur stalwart P Jayarajan with a significant margin of 84,663 votes. Muraleedharan garnered 526,755 votes, while Jayarajan received 442,092 votes. BJP candidate VK Sajevan managed to secure 80,128 votes. 

    Notably, Muraleedharan's landslide victory in 2019 contrasted with Congress's Mullapally Ramachandran's narrow win against CPM's AN Shamsheer in the previous 2014 election, with a margin of just 3,306 votes. Jayarajan's inability to extend his appeal beyond party loyalists proved to be a major setback for the CPM.

    In the 2024 elections, both the LDF and UDF have fielded formidable candidates in the Vadakara constituency. The CPM has nominated KK Shailaja, the MLA from Mattannur, for the Vadakara seat, leveraging her popularity gained as the former health minister with hopes of translating it into votes. Conversely, Shafi Parambil has entered the fray for the UDF, generating high expectations. His last-minute entry into the Vadakara race was met with a warm reception in the constituency. Consequently, Vadakara is poised to witness one of the most intense electoral battles in Kerala. The campaigning in Vadakara has reached such a level that making predictions has become challenging. CR Praful Krishna is the candidate representing the BJP in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency.
     

