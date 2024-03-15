Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'I don't want any position..' BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal campaigns for Anil Antony

    BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal said that she was impressed by PM Modi and the respect that is given to the women by the party. She was addressing the election campaign for NDA candidate of Lok Sabha election Anil Antony in Pathanamthitta.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 2:13 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the constituency on Friday (Mar 15), BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal addressed the election campaign to NDA candidate Anil Antony.  Padmaja Venugopal emphasized her close relationship with NDA candidate Anil amidst internal divisions within the Congress led by K Karunakaran and AK Antony. She expressed her support for Anil's campaign and attributed her presence to their strong bond.

    Additionally, Venugopal expressed confidence in the BJP's potential victory in the next Kerala assembly elections. K. Padmaja Venugopal predicted that the BJP would secure its first electoral victory in Kerala during the upcoming election. As the daughter of K. Karunakaran, she remarked on her marginalized position within Congress events

    Padmaja Venugopal attended Anil Antony's campaign meeting with a front-row seat. She asserted that she joined the BJP as she was impressed by PM Modi and that women are respected in this party. 

    "India is PM Modi's home. Congress does not have good leadership. AICC  headquarters will be closed after this election. Congress does not want K Karunakaran's daughter. K Muraleedharan that is my brother will understand that," she said.

    Anil Antony embarrassed the national and state leadership of the Congress party last year when he defected to the BJP. According to reports, the BJP believes that Anil Antony's presence and the support of seasoned politician P.C. George—who just merged his party with the BJP—may boost their outreach to the Christian community in Central Kerala's rubber-growing belt.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 2:13 PM IST
