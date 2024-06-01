Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala Exit Polls Updates: BJP likely to open account; UDF to win big

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Exit polls predict a huge win for the UDF and BJP is likely to open its account in Kerala. The LDF is unlikely to make big in the elections.

The final seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded on Saturday, June 1, with voting in 57 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and the Union Territory. Attention has now shifted to exit polls, which will predict whether the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the Congress-led opposition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc will form the next government.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had prohibited news channels from publishing exit poll results until 6 pm on June 1, the final day of voting.

Voter turnout in Kerala for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections:

Kerala went to polls in the second phase on April 26, 2024.

The voter turnout in the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala was 71.27%. Of the total 2,77,49,158 voters in Kerala, 1,97,77,478 exercised their franchise. In all, 1,03,02,238 women, 94,75,090 men and 150 transgender voters cast their votes on April 26.

The Vadakara constituency, which made headlines due to delays in winding up the polling, registered the highest voter turnout this time with 78.41%. In contrast, Pathanamthitta recorded the lowest turnout at 63.37%.

Exit Polls 2024:

Times Now-ETG predicts 4 seats for LDF, 14-15 seats for the UDF, and one seat for the NDA.

India TC-CNX predicts 3-5 seats for LDF, 13-15 seats for the UDF, and 1-3 seats for the NDA.

ABP C Voter predicts 0 for LDF, 17-19 seats for UDF and 1-3 seats for the NDA.

Exit Poll Prediction in Kerala in 2019 elections:

The 2019 Indian general election was held in Kerala on 23 April 2019 to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha. The three main political parties that fought elections were United Democratic Front (UDF-Congress), Left Democratic Front (LDF-CPIM) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA-BJP).

Today-Axis, News 24-Today’s Chanakya and Times Now-VMR predicted that the Congress was likely to win 15-16 seats out of the total 20 in Kerala. Except News 24-Today’s Chanakya exit poll, the other three said the BJP might open its account in Kerala with one seat.

2019 Lok Sabha Election results in Kerala:

The Indian National Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) swept 19 out of 20 seats in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which formed the government at the center, did not win any seats but secured around 15% of the vote share. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) was decimated in the elections, winning just one seat.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which had contested in the 2014 elections, decided not to participate in this election to avoid splitting the anti-BJP votes.

Total votes in 2019 for respective parties:

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Kerala, the Indian National Congress (INC) garnered 7,596,610 votes, accounting for 37.46% of the total. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] received 5,266,510 votes, making up 25.97%. The Communist Party of India (CPI) got 1,233,886 votes (6.08%), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received 2,635,810 votes, which was 13.00% of the total.

What are Exit Polls?

An exit poll is a post-election survey, similar to an opinion poll conducted before elections. In an exit poll, voters are asked who they cast their ballots for as they leave the polling station. In contrast, opinion polls gauge voters' intentions prior to voting.

Lok Sabha elections 2024:

The election began with the first round of voting on April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, 13, 20, and 25. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre, aiming for a third straight single-party majority. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, is contesting this seat for the third consecutive election. Modi's main challenger is Ajay Rai, the Congress party's state unit chief, who finished third in both the 2014 and 2019 elections.



