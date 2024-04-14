Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Actress Shobana campaigns for NDA's Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Thiruvananthapuram

    Veteran actress and dancer Shobana arrived in Thiruvananthapuram to campaign for BJP-NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday (April 14). She will also participate in a roadshow in Neyyattinkara this evening.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran actress and dancer Shobana joined the election campaign for Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

    Shobana arrived at the state's capital on Sunday and will participate in a road show with Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Neyyattinkara. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also campaign on Monday (April 15).

    Shobana did not deny the question of entering active politics. When asked about it she said that she wants to learn Malayalam first and everything else later so that the actress could give a proper speech in Malayalam language.

    Speaking to reporters at a press meet, Shobana said, " I am just an actor with my own hopes and dreams. That's it. I will also be attending PM Modi's programme since I am also an invitee."

    Along with participating in the Prime Minister's programme tomorrow, Shobana will also take part in the road show at Neyyattinkara this evening for the NDA candidate's election campaign. Shobana previously attended the BJP's Sthree Shakti programme in Thrissur, which sparked strong rumours that she would join the BJP. In the meantime, Shobana expressed her best wishes to Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the press conference.
     

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2024, 4:52 PM IST
