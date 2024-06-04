LS Polls Results 2024: 'Game changer...' Kerala BJP state Chief K Surendran on Suresh Gopi's win in Thrissur

Thrissur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Kerala BJP state president K Surendran said that the BJP's win in the Thrissur seat is a big blow to the Opposition who claimed that the saffron party will never open an account in the state. Actor-politician Suresh Gopi established a resounding victory in the Thrissur constituency.

Thrissur: Thiruvananthapuram: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran said that the election result is a big blow to the campaign by the Opposition parties that BJP will not win in Kerala. Although the election results are yet to be announced, the general picture in Kerala is already clear. For the first time, BJP has won a resounding victory in Kerala.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP opens account in Kerala as Suresh Gopi takes Thrissur

"There is going to be a major change, as previously said. It has happened and this win will be a game-changer and cause significant changes in state politics. Additionally, it was reported that Kerala would embrace the development programme of Narendra Modi. Kerala accepted Narendra Modi's request. NDA won a resounding victory in Thrissur," Surendran said.

"In the remaining 19 constituencies, the NDA and the BJP have a big lead. In all the constituencies there was an increase in votes for NDA candidates. This is a blow to the campaigns that the BJP cannot win in Kerala under any circumstances. BJP won a resounding victory by overcoming all false propaganda. All the candidates in Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad and Alappuzha are making a strong progress," he added.

K Surendran also said that Suresh Gopi's central ministership will be decided by the Prime Minister and it was a blow to UDF's K Muraleedharan's arrogance in Thrissur.

The NDA-led BJP scripted history in Kerala by winning the Thrissur constituency in the Lok Sabha elections with a lead of 75,079 votes. As per the Election Commission data till 3.15 pm, the actor-politician has secured 4,09,239 votes. His rival LDF's V S Sunil Kumar is trailing in second position with 3,34,160 votes.

Suresh Gopi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by BJP in 2016 and by 2019 he had established himself as a loyalist of Narendra Modi.

Due to Suresh Gopi's enormous lead, The BJP has made history in Kerala by opening its account. The unexpected entry of K Muraleedharan into the battle had raised expectations among UDF members. However, based on the current rankings, it appears that Muraleedharan may only finish third because V S Sunil Kumar is lagging behind in second place according to the trends.

