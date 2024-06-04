Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    LS Polls Results 2024: 'Game changer...' Kerala BJP state Chief K Surendran on Suresh Gopi's win in Thrissur

    Thrissur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Kerala BJP state president K Surendran said that the BJP's win in the Thrissur seat is a big blow to the Opposition who claimed that the saffron party will never open an account in the state. Actor-politician Suresh Gopi established a resounding victory in the Thrissur constituency.

    Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 'This will be a Game changer...' Kerala BJP state president K Surendran on Suresh Gopi's win in Thrissur anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

    Thrissur: Thiruvananthapuram: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran said that the election result is a big blow to the campaign by the Opposition parties that BJP will not win in Kerala. Although the election results are yet to be announced, the general picture in Kerala is already clear. For the first time, BJP has won a resounding victory in Kerala. 

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP opens account in Kerala as Suresh Gopi takes Thrissur

    "There is going to be a major change, as previously said. It has happened and this win will be a game-changer and cause significant changes in state politics. Additionally, it was reported that Kerala would embrace the development programme of Narendra Modi. Kerala accepted Narendra Modi's request. NDA won a resounding victory in Thrissur," Surendran said. 

    "In the remaining 19 constituencies, the NDA and the BJP have a big lead. In all the constituencies there was an increase in votes for NDA candidates. This is a blow to the campaigns that the BJP cannot win in Kerala under any circumstances. BJP won a resounding victory by overcoming all false propaganda. All the candidates in Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad and Alappuzha are making a strong progress," he added. 

    K Surendran also said that Suresh Gopi's central ministership will be decided by the Prime Minister and it was a blow to UDF's K Muraleedharan's arrogance in Thrissur.

    The NDA-led BJP scripted history in Kerala by winning the Thrissur constituency in the Lok Sabha elections with a lead of 75,079 votes. As per the Election Commission data till 3.15 pm, the actor-politician has secured 4,09,239 votes. His rival LDF's V S Sunil Kumar is trailing in second position with 3,34,160 votes.
    Suresh Gopi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by BJP in 2016 and by 2019 he had established himself as a loyalist of Narendra Modi. 

    Due to Suresh Gopi's enormous lead, The BJP has made history in Kerala by opening its account. The unexpected entry of K Muraleedharan into the battle had raised expectations among UDF members. However, based on the current rankings, it appears that Muraleedharan may only finish third because V S Sunil Kumar is lagging behind in second place according to the trends. 

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 5:07 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thiruvananthapuram Election Result 2024: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar concedes defeat to INC's Shashi Tharoor anr

    Thiruvananthapuram Election Result 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar concedes defeat to INC's Shashi Tharoor

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP set to open account in Kerala as Suresh Gopi takes Thrissur anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP opens account in Kerala as Suresh Gopi takes Thrissur

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 418 June 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 418 June 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Malappuram kerala lok sabha election result 2024 winning candidate ET Mohammad Bashir V. Vaseef Dr. Abdul Salam anr

    Malappuram Election Result 2024 LIVE: UDF's takes on in Malappuram with lead over 1 lakh votes

    Pathanamthitta kerala lok sabha elections 2024 winning candidates thomas issac anil antony anto antony anr

    Pathanamthitta Election Results 2024 LIVE: UDF's Anto Antony leads ; Thomas Isaac trails

    Recent Stories

    Thiruvananthapuram Election Result 2024: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar concedes defeat to INC's Shashi Tharoor anr

    Thiruvananthapuram Election Result 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar concedes defeat to INC's Shashi Tharoor

    Tennis Andrey Rublev's top 5 performances at the French Open osf

    Andrey Rublev's top 5 performances at the French Open

    Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Check constituency-wise winners list here AJR

    Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Check constituency-wise winners list here

    Kangana Ranaut's journey: From films, controversies to political victory RKK

    Kangana Ranaut journey: From films, controversies to political victory

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 results stock market crash: Nifty sees worst fall since March 2020, investors lose Rs 17 lakh crore snt

    Stock market crash: Sensex, Nifty witness biggest 1-day fall in 4 yrs; investors lose nearly Rs 17 lakh crore

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon