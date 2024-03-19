Lok Sabha Election 2024: Section 144 imposed in Kannur collectorate till April 30

The Kannur district collector and district election officer announced Section 144 in the Kannur collectorate on April 30. The collector also stated that strict action would be taken against the persons found guilty of violating the order under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Kannur: The Kannur district collector and district election officer announced Section 144 in Kannur collectorate and within 100 metre radius till 6 pm on April 30. The collector informed that the demonstrations and public gatherings were banned within the state. The collector also stated that strict action would be taken against the persons found guilty of violating the order under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The officials stated that the vigilance squads have started action against violations of the code of conduct in the district. Around 181 materials erected illegally in the district were removed on Monday. About 154 posters, 15 banners, and 6 flags at three places in public places in various constituencies were removed last day.

About 24 posters and one banner placed on private lands without the permission of the landowners were also removed. The action is being taken based on complaints found during the inspection. The squads are working under the leadership of MCC Nodal Officer Naveen Babu. There are two groups in each assembly constituency and each squad consists of five people including a police officer and a videographer.

There are 110 members in 22 squads and 34 members in two district-level squads. A total of 144 people are working as part of this district. The officials stated that the inspection will continue in the coming days.