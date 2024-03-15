Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Kerala today

    The Prime Minister will reach Pathanamthitta to join the election campaigning with BJP candidate Anil Antony, son of Congress Working Committee member A.K. Antony at 1 pm today. The newly joined Padmaja Venugopal will also be at the event.

    Pathanamthitta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala today for the election campaign. The Prime Minister will reach Pathanamthitta to join the election campaigning with BJP candidate Anil Antony, son of Congress Working Committee member A.K. Antony at 1 pm today. He will also participate in the public meeting as part of the campaign. This is the first time the Prime Minister is visiting Kerala after the announcement of the NDA candidate. The newly joined Padmaja Venugopal will also be at the event.

    Anil Antony embarrassed the national and state leadership of the Congress party last year when he defected to the BJP. According to reports, the BJP believes that Anil Antony's presence and the support of seasoned politician P.C. George—who just merged his party with the BJP—may boost their outreach to the Christian community in Central Kerala's rubber-growing belt.

    The traffic control will be enforced in Shangumugham Beach and Chacka areas near the airport in the capital city from 7 am to 1 pm due to the Prime Minister's visit. During this time, parking of vehicles and flying of drones will not be allowed in the designated areas. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Tamil Nadu today. He will be speaking at a BJP rally in Kanyakumari. Modi will fly from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram in the morning and then take a helicopter to Nagercoil. As the alliance formation is still underway, the BJP has not announced any candidate in Tamil Nadu yet.

    Video Icon