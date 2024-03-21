Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Over 3 lakh new voters enrolled in the voter list in Kerala

    According to the Election Commission's latest data, the total number of eligible voters for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections stands at a monumental 97 crores in the country.

    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Around 3 lakh new voters aged between 18 and 19 enrolled in the voter list in the last five months in the state. According to official records, on October 27, 2023, 77,176 new voters aged 18-19 were registered. By January 22, 2023, this figure surged to 2.88 lakh, and by March 18, 2023, it further increased to 3.70 lakhs.

    As of March 18, 2024, the total number of registered voters stands at 2.72 crore. Among them, 1.40 crore are females, 1.30 crore are males, and 337 are transgender individuals. Moreover, Kerala boasts 24.9 lakh voters aged 80 years and above, with an estimated 2,999 voters aged 100 and above. Additionally, there are 57,459 service votes recorded in the state. 

    According to the Election Commission's latest data, the total number of eligible voters for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections stands at a monumental 97 crores in the country. This figure represents a significant increase from the 2019 elections, which witnessed a voter count of over 89 crores. The Election Commission disclosed that out of the 97 crore voters, approximately 47.1 crores are women and 49.7 crores are men.

    In preparation for the electoral process, the Election Commission announced the deployment of 55 lakh Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) across the country. With a robust infrastructure comprising 10.5 lakh polling stations, the commission aims to facilitate seamless voting procedures.

