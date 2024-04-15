Lok Sabha Election 2024: Not intimidated by alliances of corrupt individuals: PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 15) reached Kattakada in Kerala's capital for the election campaign in support of NDA candidates Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan from Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal constituencies respectively. In his address to the public, PM Modi highlighted the recent release of the BJP's election manifesto- 'Sankalp Patra'.

He underscored that the 'Sankalp Patra' embodies the 'Modi guarantee', pledging that India would rise to become the world's third-largest economy within the next five years. Furthermore, he reassured that under his leadership, India would see the creation of world-class infrastructure and attain major milestones like the Gaganyaan mission.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, PM Modi stated that the corrupt individuals are forming alliances to stop Modi, however, he is not intimidated by them.

PM Modi said, "Yesterday in Delhi, BJP has released its Sankalp Patra. BJP's Sankalp Patra means Modi's guarantee... Under Modi's guarantee, India will become the center of world-class infrastructure. Under Modi's guarantee, India will achieve a memorable achievement like Gaganyaan in the field of space. Under Modi's guarantee, farmers will continue to get the money of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Along with all this, 3 crore new houses will also be built for the poor. Every citizen above 70 years of age will get free treatment...In BJP's development approach, a broad roadmap is available for every section and every society of Kerala."

Slamming the Congress and the Left, the Prime Minister said, "Congress and LDF have badly looted the State of Kerala. Those involved in numerous scams and those protecting the gold smugglers can never protect you. Kerala needs to save itself from the clutches of corrupt governments."

He said, "Due to open loot, Kerala has reached the brink of economic disaster. The public exchequer in Kerala has emptied. The State Government here doesn't have money to provide salaries to its employees."

"Notable, the Supreme Court rejected Kerala's plea to borrow more money and stated that the State's financial difficulties were a result of its mismanagement. Kerala is responsible for its own financial misery. We must remember that LDF and UDF have left no stone unturned to ruin this State," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister outlined the BJP's vision for the next five years, aiming for comprehensive development across India. He noted Kerala's natural beauty, citing its temples and beaches as assets to be further developed for tourism and global recognition. Promising to improve infrastructure in the state, he spoke of plans for new highways, expressways, and Vande Bharat trains like Vande Bharat chair car, Vande Bharat sleeper and Vande Bharat metro.

The Prime Minister announced that the bullet train service, currently underway in western India, would soon extend its reach to South India, becoming a reality in the region.