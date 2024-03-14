Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Election 2024: More jolts for Congress, Padmini Thomas and Thampanoor Satheesh join BJP

    After Padmaja Venugopal, Padmini Thomas and Thampanoor Satheesh joined the BJP in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Mar 14) giving another blow to the Congress party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In another jolt to the Congress party, Padmini Thomas and Thampanoor Satheesh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the capital city on Thursday (Mar 14) at the election committee office in the presence of BJP candidate and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Former Congress leaders were welcomed into the BJP by Kerala BJP state president K Surendran. 

    Former DCC General Secretaries Thampanoor Satheesh, Udayan, former president of Kerala Sports Council Padmini Thomas and her son Danny John Selvan visited the election committee office of BJP in Thiruvananthapuram today and accepted their membership. 

    Also read: Major setback for Congress; Late Kerala CM Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja Venugopal joins BJP

    Asian Games medallist and former President of Kerala Sports Council Padmini Thomas ended her long ties with the Congress. She also served as the state president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee’s sports forum. She was considered the Congress' mayoral candidate in Thiruvananthapuram municipality in the 2020 local body elections but was later denied a seat.

    K Surendran had announced that prominent Congress leaders from the Thiruvananthapuram district will join the BJP on Thursday. Padmini confirmed this development and expressed her intention to speak out after formally accepting the party membership. The development comes after Padmaja Venugopal, former Congress leader and daughter of late former Congress Chief Minister of Kerala K Karunakaran joined the BJP last week.

    Thampanoor Satheesh was the former DCC general secretary who quit the party on Sunday (Mar 10) citing dissatisfaction with being neglected during the KPCC reorganization.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 1:13 PM IST
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP and Left slam Congress in Kerala for playing politics over Pulwama

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Constituency Profile: Chalakudy has seen political fortunes swing time and again

    Kerala: KSRTC driver stage protest by standing upside down due to delay in salary

    Kerala: Drug smuggling accused found dead in excise office in Palakkad; Probe on

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-513 March 14 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

    Former President Pratibha Patil hospitalised in Pune due to chest infection; check details

    Kerala: Court adjourns petition filed by Mathew Kuzhalnadan against CM Pinarayi Vijayan, daughter on March 27

    'Lal Salaam': Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recalls 'shocking mishap' that occurred during shoot, Read on

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP and Left slam Congress in Kerala for playing politics over Pulwama

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

