    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Is Rahul Gandhi ashamed of ally IUML': Smriti Irani targets Congress in Wayanad

    Union Minister Smriti Irani criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly omitting the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) flag during his roadshow in Wayanad district.
     

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Is Rahul Gandhi ashamed of ally IUML': Smriti Irani targets Congress in Wayanad anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 3:24 PM IST

    Wayanad: Union Minister Smriti Irani criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he was "ashamed" of the party's ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), as its flag was not displayed during his roadshow in the hill district.

    The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, who had emerged victorious against Gandhi in Amethi during the 2019 general elections, asserted that if Gandhi felt ashamed of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), he should outrightly reject their support.

    She further expressed shock at the alleged acceptance of support from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which is considered the political wing of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Irani emphasized that by accepting this support, Gandhi had potentially violated the oath to uphold the Constitution that he took during the filing of his nomination. She made these remarks while addressing reporters following the submission of BJP state chief K Surendran's nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

    Irani further questioned the identity of the Prime Ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc and raised doubts about whether Rahul Gandhi was a suitable choice for that position.

    Irani asserted that the INDIA bloc was "shattered" due to internal conflicts between its allies, specifically highlighting the discord between the Congress and the Left parties in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency as well as across the state.

    Meanwhile, the Congress party has unequivocally rejected the announcement made by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) regarding its support in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Leader of the Opposition, VD Satheesan, and acting KPCC President MM Hassan, have asserted that the party does not seek or desire support from the SDPI. They emphasized that individuals are free to exercise their voting rights without any influence or pressure.
     

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 3:24 PM IST
