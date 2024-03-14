Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leaders line up to join BJP in Kerala

    Former president of the Kerala State Sports Council Padmini Thomas is set to join the BJP today in Thiruvananthapuram. According to BJP Kerala unit president K Surendran, several leaders of the Congress and the Left will switch to the BJP.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leaders line up to join BJP in Kerala anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: According to reports, several Congress leaders in Kerala are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Thiruvananthapuram. The Congress leadership remains unaware of the identities of the departing leaders. Recently, BJP state president K. Surendran asserted that leaders from both the left and right fronts would join the BJP. Subsequently, the party leadership announced that additional Congress members would join the BJP.

    In yet another setback for the Congress, the former president of the Kerala State Sports Council Padmini Thomas is set to join the BJP today (Mar 14). According to reports, Padmini Thomas left the Congress as she did not receive any other consideration from the party. She said that she would reveal the reason for leaving the party at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram at 11 am today.

    The development comes after former Congress leader and daughter Padmaja Venugopal joined the BJP last week. 

    Padmaja Venugopal's decision to join the BJP coincides with the ongoing discussions surrounding the Lok Sabha elections, during which more leaders are aligning with the BJP. Rashtriya Kerala eagerly anticipates whether these new additions will rise to prominence within the party.

    Padmini Thomas is an Indian athlete and a former president of the Kerala State Sports Council. She won a Silver medal in the 4 × 100 m relay and a bronze medal in the 400 metres in the 1982 Asian Games. She is a recipient of the Arjuna Award.

    Padmaja Venugopal who recently quit the grand old party, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (Mar 07) in New Delhi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. She was the KPCC general secretary and daughter of the late former Chief Minister of Kerala and veteran Congress leader K Karunakaran.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 9:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala University Arts Festival: Bribe case accused judge commits suicide rkn

    Kerala University Arts Festival: Bribe case accused judge commits suicide

    Kerala: Mystery looms over death of woman in Kozhikode; Family seek thorough investigation rkn

    Kerala: Mystery looms over death of woman in Kozhikode; Family seek thorough investigation

    Kerala University Arts Festival: SFI files complaint demanding investigation over alleged corruption rkn

    Kerala University Arts Festival: SFI files complaint demanding investigation over alleged corruption

    Kerala witnesses rise in temperature; IMD issues yellow alert for 9 districts anr

    Kerala witnesses rise in temperature; IMD issues yellow alert for 9 districts

    Kerala: First case of Lyme disease reported in Ernakulam; Know symptoms and more rkn

    Kerala: First case of Lyme disease reported in Ernakulam; Know symptoms and more

    Recent Stories

    Laapataa Ladies: Salman Khan reviews Kiran Rao's film; here's what he said RBA

    Laapataa Ladies: Salman Khan reviews Kiran Rao's film; here's what he said

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet BJP's royal contenders from Mysuru, Tripura

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet BJP's royal contenders from Mysuru, Tripura

    Kerala University Arts Festival: Bribe case accused judge commits suicide rkn

    Kerala University Arts Festival: Bribe case accused judge commits suicide

    RRR screening in Japan: Tickets sold out in less than a minute; SS Rajamouli to attend the event RBA

    'RRR' screening in Japan: Tickets sold out in less than a minute; SS Rajamouli to attend the event

    Kerala: Mystery looms over death of woman in Kozhikode; Family seek thorough investigation rkn

    Kerala: Mystery looms over death of woman in Kozhikode; Family seek thorough investigation

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon