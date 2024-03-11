Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Election 2024: AI labs to be set up in 10 colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that as part of IndiaAI Mission, AI labs will be set up in 10 colleges in Thiruvananthapuram to strengthen the artificial intelligence innovation ecosystem.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 5:26 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that AI labs will be set up in 10 colleges in Thiruvananthapuram to provide training in artificial intelligence. He was speaking at a press conference at the Center for Development of Advanced Computing in Vellayambalam, Thiruvananthapuram on Monday (Mar 11).

    The Union Minister said that the new AI labs are being introduced in Kerala's capital as part of the IndiaAI Mission to strengthen the artificial intelligence innovation ecosystem. He also stated that applications for setting up AI labs have been received from 17 colleges in government and private sectors and the list of 10 colleges selected from this will be announced at the next stage. 

    The project will be implemented in collaboration with a global company in the technology sector. The central government will provide the infrastructure for imparting AI training.

    “We will be developing our own Indian foundational models…the world is talking about ChatGPT and OpenAI. Based on our own languages and our own India data sets, we expect that as a consequence of India's AI mission, we will have sovereign AI models that are designed and built in India,” Chandrasekhar stated at a press conference.

    IndiaAI Mission was introduced by the Narendra Modi government on March 7 that  ‘aims to bolster the country's AI system.'

    The project, with a total budget outlay of Rs 10,372 crore to be infused over the next five years, encompasses several components. These include IndiaAI Compute Capacity, IndiaAI Innovation Centre (IAIC), IndiaAI Datasets Platform, IndiaAI Application Development Initiative, IndiaAI FutureSkills, IndiaAI Startup Financing, and Safe & Trusted AI, as outlined by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
     

