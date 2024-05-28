Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ahead of June 4 verdict, apprehensions galore among LDF, UDF, BJP in Kerala

Ahead of the results of Lok Sabha Elections on June 4, the three major parties of Kerala- LDF, UDF and NDA have high hopes to win majority seats. In the 2019 elections, UDF swept 19 out of 20 seats in Kerala and this time too, the UDF expects to maintain the winning seats.

With just a week remaining until the vote counting, the three fronts in Kerala - UDF, LDF, and NDA - are filled with hope and apprehension. Despite reassuring figures, there is an underlying sense of fear. The outcome will be crucial for all parties involved. It has been over a month since the ballot boxes were sealed, and there is a concern that people may have forgotten about the election, assuming there is still time for the results to be announced. The Lok Sabha Election results will be declared on June 4.

The UDF remains optimistic about securing a full-seat victory. However, despite this confidence, the front acknowledges facing tough competition in more than five seats. The UDF is certain that even if there are any discrepancies, it will not lose more than 17 out of the 20 seats for any reason. The primary hope lies in consolidating anti-BJP votes and the anti-incumbency sentiment against the state government. However, the UDF camp is also concerned that if minority votes are divided, it could impact the outcome unfavorably.

The Left is hopeful that a challenging situation can be addressed through improved actions. Unlike the UDF's assumption of an easy victory, the LDF anticipated a tough battle in at least ten more seats. The front suggests that the UDF underestimates the presence of anti-incumbency sentiment. They believe that organizational capabilities can overcome the series of controversies faced. The situation has evolved since 2019, and there is hope that minority votes will favor the LDF this time around. However, the front is concerned about the potential consequences if any miscalculations result in anti-government sentiment being reflected in the election outcome.

If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fails this time, their calculations suggest that there will be no further opportunities for the party in Kerala. They even nominated Union Ministers as candidates, and all hopes are pinned on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Kerala numerous times. The party asserts that people would vote for Modi's guarantee. Despite initially aiming for double-digit seats, the BJP aims at three seats mainly: Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Attingal. The saffron party is confident in Narendra Modi's leadership and believes that factors such as Rahul Gandhi's influence and the INDI Alliance will not have a significant impact. However, there is a looming threat of cross-voting in this election. The BJP's Kerala unit faces challenges unless the party can expand its support base further.

