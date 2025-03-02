Let Life be your only High: Asianet News Mega Livethon unites Kerala against drug abuse

Kerala united with Asianet News Mega Livathon to raise awareness against violence and drug abuse, with parents, teachers, and students sharing key suggestions. Experts urged parents to seek help if they suspect drug use, while survivors shared personal experiences. 
 

Published: Mar 2, 2025, 3:03 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Asianet News has launched a mega Livathon campaign to unite Kerala against increasing violence and widespread drug abuse. During the event, parents and teachers voiced their concerns, urging law enforcement agencies to take decisive action against the easy availability of synthetic drugs across the state. Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar emphasized the need for collective social awakening, while Minister MB Rajesh assured that the government system would remain vigilant. ADGP Manoj Abraham further stated that stringent measures would be taken to curb the influence of harmful online games.

Delivering a powerful message, Kerala High Court Justice Devan Ramachandran reminded the youth that addiction and life cannot go hand in hand. Actor Mohanlal, speaking at the Livathon, stated that “Life itself should be the true high.” Prominent cultural figures also stepped forward in support of the mission, with filmmaker Kamal highlighting the dangers of excessive violence in cinema.

Asianet News LIVETHON: Youth Congress announces statewide football tournament to raise awareness on drug abuse

At Manaveeyam Veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram, a drug awareness wall was inaugurated, where several dignitaries signed their commitment to the cause. Experts stressed the importance of ensuring discipline in schools and prioritizing mental health awareness. Youth leaders from across the state expressed their determination to fight drug abuse through a unified campaign.
Standing against hate crimes and the devastating impact of drug addiction, Kerala joined hands with Asianet News Mega Livathon to raise awareness and take action. Parents, teachers, and students came forward with crucial suggestions during the event, urging authorities to move beyond the illusion of “everything is perfect” and take stronger preventive measures, as highlighted by MLA Rahul Mankootathil.

Experts cautioned that parents should not hesitate to contact investigative agencies if they suspect their children are involved in drug abuse. Survivors who overcame addiction shared their experiences, offering hope and encouragement. The event at Manaveeyam Veedhi witnessed the participation of poet Murugan Kattakkada, national award-winning teacher Suji, Vizhinjam Port MD Divya S. Iyer, Kerala High Court Judge Justice Devan Ramachandran, and other prominent personalities, along with the general public. Together, they pledged to fight against violence and substance abuse, reinforcing the need for a united stand.

Asianet News LIVETHON: Drug-laced ice cream sold at daughter's school, reveals former DGP

