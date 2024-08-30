Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Legal Services Authority intervenes in hit-and-run case, offers support to family of girl in coma

    The Legal Services Authority has intervened to help the family of 9-year-old Drishana, who was left in a coma after a hit-and-run accident in February. Despite six months passing, the police have failed to find the car or driver, sparking outrage.

    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 6:59 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 7:00 PM IST


    Kozhikode: In a new development, the Legal Services Authority has stepped in to assist the family of a 9-year-old girl, Drishana, who was left in a coma after a hit-and-run accident on February 17. The incident occurred on the National Highway at Chorode in Vadakara, where the girl and her grandmother, Baby, were struck by a car that fled the scene without stopping.

    Despite the passage of six months, the police have failed to apprehend the driver or identify the vehicle, sparking widespread outrage and criticism. The family has alleged that the police did not take proper action in the case, exacerbating their suffering.

    Sub Judge T. Ansi, Secretary of the Legal Services Authority, visited the girl at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and assured the family of all possible assistance. The Kerala State Legal Services Authority has also appointed an advocate to provide free legal aid to the family.

    The news about the police being unable to find any clues about the car even after six months, and the child who is in a coma at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital not receiving even accident insurance, was reported by Asianet News.

    Following the report on Asianet News, National Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance of the case and directed the Vadakara Rural SP to submit a report within two months. The commission will consider the case on September 27.

    The police have attributed the difficulty in finding the car to the lack of CCTV footage in the area. However, the family has disputed this claim, stating that the police did not take proper action in the case.
     

