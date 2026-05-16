Indian anti-narcotics agencies have made a historic breakthrough with 'Operation RAGEPILL', seizing the country's first-ever consignment of Captagon, the 'Jihadi Drug', valued at Rs 182 crore. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the bust, which was destined for the Middle East.

India’s anti-narcotics agencies have made a landmark breakthrough after seizing the country’s first-ever consignment of Captagon, a highly controversial amphetamine-based drug often referred to as the “Jihadi drug" in an operation that has gone viral online. After a post highlighting the significant narcotics bust was published on the Reddit group r/IndianDefence, the development gathered momentum. The post, "Through 'Operation RAGEPILL,' agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called 'Jihadi Drug,' worth Rs 182 crore," immediately generated discussion among users.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A screenshot of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement posted on X, in which he commended the authorities involved in the operation and reaffirmed the government's commitment to ending drug trafficking, was included in the widely circulated Reddit post. Shah said the Narendra Modi-led administration is still dedicated to creating a "Drug-Free India" after announcing the development on Saturday.

“Glad to share that through ‘Operation RAGEPILL’, our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called ‘Jihadi Drug’, worth Rs 182 crore. The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs," Shah wrote.

Scroll to load tweet…

Praising the efforts of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), he further added, “I repeat, we will clamp down on every gram of drugs entering India or leaving the country using our territory as the transit route. Kudos to the brave and vigilant warriors of the NCB."

Netizens Can't Keep Calm

The statement quickly sparked a flurry of online responses, especially on Reddit, where people spoke about the scope of the seizure as well as the larger problem of drug trafficking in India.

"Take some actions on the drug trade from Pakistan to Punjab," a user said, expressing concern over drug smuggling in northern India. He added, “People from all political parties, including the BJP, are likely now participating in the trade, which has been going on for decades without a conclusion.”

“Can we make some use of this? 182 crore is a lot," another user remarked.

“Drug free India used to be a dream in the previous governments, which today seems to be becoming a reality under the Modi government and in your leadership under HMO," one user wrote.

“Sir excellent work kudos.But please carry out police reforms too.What is local police doing. In fact any criminal activity can’t take place without police knowledge or involvement.If not so then they are incompetent which is also a crime.Accountability is a must. 🙏" said another.

“Excellent work by our agencies against the rising threat of narco terrorism," said another.