    Kuttipuram police station in Kerala among top ten in country

    Kuttipuram Police Station clinches the prestigious title as the first in Kerala, according to the Home Ministry's esteemed list. The station has been recognized for its excellence in solving cases.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

    Malappuram:  Kuttipuram Police Station has been selected among the top ten police stations in the country. Kuttipuram Police Station clinches the prestigious title as the first in Kerala, according to the Home Ministry's esteemed list. The station has been recognized for its excellence in solving cases. The station has also benefited from the speedy filing of charge sheets in complaints received at the station. The station is set to be honored for its outstanding performance on February 6.

    The Kuttipuram police station was nominated in November. According to CI Padmarajan, this award is due to the excellent work of the police officers who worked in the past and the officers who are working now. The station was selected based on how the cases and pending cases were considered and how the grievances were resolved.

    The achievement of the Kuttipuram Police Station extends to its handling of women's complaints, which are given special attention. The police officials highlighted that this recognition encompasses cases, including those falling under the POCSO Act.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
