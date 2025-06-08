Nilambur: A 15-year-old student Anandhu aka Jithu died after being electrocuted by an illegal electric trap in Vazhikkadavu on Sunday, June 8. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has stated that the fatal setup was created by a private individual who stole electricity from a single-phase KSEB line. Police have taken two men—Vinesh and Kunjumuhammed—into custody. The trap had been set up to hunt wild boars for their meat. Vazhikkadavu police have registered a case of unintentional homicide

Local residents say both accused are repeat offenders with a history of similar activities. Vinesh, the primary accused, reportedly has prior criminal records. According to his relatives, setting traps to capture animals was a regular pastime for him, often involving friends in the process.

Children electrocuted while fishing

Jithu was fishing near the area with two friends when they came into contact with wires illegally connected to the live power line. Electricity was directly stolen from KSEB's single-phase line using a tap and wired using regular wire and, in some places, bare wires.

In a statement, KSEB said they conduct awareness campaigns against such violations regularly. The board also said that blaming KSEB for the violation committed by a private individuals is condemnable.

“Electric fences for crop protection should only be installed with permission after applying to the Electrical Inspectorate. Only electric fence energisers powered by batteries with impulse generators, conforming to IS -302-2-76- (1999) Section 76 Part 2, should be used.Unauthorized use of electricity for electric fences is illegal under the Electricity Act, 2003, Part 14- Section 135 (1) (e), and is punishable by up to three years imprisonment and/or a fine,” they added.

Congress seeks forest minister's resignation

Congress Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan sought the resignation of Forest Minister, AK Saseendran, criticising him for suggesting a conspiracy in the death. Calling the minister’s claim ‘dirty and baseless’, Satheesan said the forest department’s inaction had enabled such tragedies. Saseendran had said that the incident was deliberately orchestrated, and that forest department no longer does fencing.

CPM state secretary MV Govindan supported Saseendran's allegation and demanded an examination of the phone records of the accused. He also alleged that the panchayat member of the accident site is a close friend of the UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath.