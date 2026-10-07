Two digital marketing students landed in police custody for shoplifting cosmetics worth Rs 8,000 from Kozhikode's HiLITE Mall. Pantheerankavu police arrested the duo based on CCTV footage. Police revealed that one of the accused had a history of stealing chocolates from another mall.

Kozhikode: Two students who went on a shoplifting spree inside a city mall are now in police custody. The arrested youths are Muhammed Shameer (21) from Pulikkathodi in Perinthalmanna, and Sabitha (19) from Alikkaparambil in Thottekkad. Both are digital marketing students at a private institute.

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The theft took place at a supermarket inside HiLITE Mall, located near the six-lane highway in Kozhikode's Pantheerankavu. The duo targeted cosmetic products kept for sale. According to the police case, Shameer and Sabitha managed to dodge the sales executive and pocketed display items worth Rs 8,000. The mall authorities soon noticed the missing items and filed a police complaint along with the CCTV footage. Pantheerankavu police registered a case and tracked down the students during the investigation. Police officers mentioned that Sabitha has a history of similar thefts. Earlier, she tried to steal chocolates worth over Rs 1,000 from another mall, but security guards caught her red-handed while she was trying to escape.

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