Vijayan allegedly chased his wife Seema on a bike and attacked her with a machete on a busy road in Thiruvananthapuram following a family dispute. CCTV footage of the shocking incident has now surfaced. The couple had reportedly been living separately for 12 years.

A shocking incident was reported from Thirumala in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, where a man allegedly attempted to murder his wife by attacking her with a machete in the middle of a busy road. The accused, identified as Vijayan from Pachalloor, allegedly attacked his wife, Seema, following a family dispute. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the disturbing sequence of events.

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According to reports, Seema was riding her scooter when Vijayan allegedly chased her on a motorcycle. He reportedly caught up with her on the road, stopped her and launched a brutal attack with a machete. The incident took place in a public area, raising concerns about the safety of women in public spaces.

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The CCTV footage of the attack has now emerged, bringing the incident to wider attention. The circumstances surrounding the assault have also highlighted the couple’s strained relationship.

According to family members, Vijayan and Seema have been living separately for the past 12 years. While the exact details of the dispute that allegedly led to the attack remain unclear, the incident has caused shock among those who have learned about it.

Further details regarding Seema’s condition and the police investigation were not immediately available.