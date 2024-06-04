Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kozhikode Election Results 2024 LIVE: MK Raghavan seeks 4th term amid stiff competition from CPM, BJP

    Kozhikode Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: MK Raghavan of Congress seeks his fourth term against CPM's Elamaram Kareem and BJP's MT Ramesh. With a significant voter base and strong challengers, Kozhikode remains a key constituency in Kerala's 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 6:15 AM IST

    The Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency comprises several assembly constituencies, including Balussery (CPM), Elathur (NCP), Kozhikode North (CPM), Kozhikode South (INL), Beypur (CPM), Kunnamangalam (CPM independent), and Koduvalli (Muslim League). MK Raghavan of the Congress held the MP seat for three consecutive terms since 2009. MK Raghavan was the General Secretary of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. 

    2024 Elections:

    Kozhikode witnessed a voter turnout of 73.34% in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. As MK Raghavan seeks his fourth consecutive term in Kozhikode, he faces formidable competition from Elamaram Kareem, also a Rajya Sabha MP, nominated by the CPM. Both candidates are actively campaigning in the constituency. Raghavan is concentrating on securing the traditional Congress and League votes, while Kareem is striving to garner support from labor groups. MT Ramesh represents the BJP in the election.

    2019 Elections:

    In the 2014 election, Raghavan secured victory with a majority of 16,883 votes, which increased to 85,225 in 2019. His primary opponent in the last election was A Pradeep Kumar of the CPM. In 2019, out of 1,076,882 total votes cast in the Kozhikode constituency, MK Raghavan received 493,444 votes, while A Pradeep Kumar garnered 408,219 votes. The BJP candidate, Adv. Prakash Babu, received 161,216 votes in 2019, whereas in 2014, BJP candidate CK Padmanabhan secured only 115,760 votes.
     

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 6:15 AM IST
