Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Koodathayi murder case: Supreme Court rejects Jolly Joseph's plea seeking acquittal

    Jolly Joseph was arrested for allegedly poisoning six members of her family to death over 14 years in Koodathayi village in Kozhikode district of Kerala. She was arrested with two of her partners, MS Mathew and P Prajikumar in 2019. 

    Koodathayi murder case: Supreme Court rejects Jolly Joseph's plea seeking acquittal rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

    Kozhikode: The Supreme Court rejected the plea of Jolly Joseph, the main accused in the Koodathayi murder case, seeking acquittal on Friday( March 22). Jolly pointed out that she has been in jail for more than 2 years and thus applied for bail. However, the court rejected the bail. Jolly is the main accused of allegedly killing six of her husband's family by using cyanide in food. Jolly was arrested for allegedly poisoning six members of her family to death over 14 years in Koodathayi village in Kozhikode district of Kerala. She was arrested with two of her partners, MS Mathew and P Prajikumar in 2019. 

    Meanwhile, the Kozhikode Additional Session Court rejected the petition seeking to stop the screening of the docu-series 'Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case 'on Netflix based on the Koodathai serial killing case. The second defendant, MS Mathew, filed a petition seeking to stop the screening. The plea pointed out that the documentary contains defamatory remarks against her and her family. 

    The High Court earlier rejected the bail plea of Jolly Joseph on January 30. Justice CS Dias rejected the bail plea. Jolly stated that the prosecution has not yet been able to present the scientific evidence from the Hyderabad forensic lab in the case. 

    The incident that shook Kerala of six deaths in the family took place between 2002 and 2016. The first death, which is suspected to be murder, was of Jolly’s mother-in-law, Annamma Thomas.  Annamma collapsed and died after eating the mutton soup. Later, Annamma's husband, Tom Thomas, and son Roy Thomas, died in similar circumstances. The incident came to light in 2019.
     

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 1:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala over-borrowing in recent years, Modi govt informs Supreme Court anr

    Kerala over-borrowing in recent years, Modi govt informs Supreme Court

    Kerala: High Court grants bail to former govt pleader PG Manu in sexual assault case rkn

    Kerala: High Court grants bail to former govt pleader PG Manu in sexual assault case

    Kerala: Human Rights Commission files case against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks rkn

    Kerala: Human Rights Commission files case against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks

    Kerala: Four people sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for raping 13-year-old in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Four people sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for raping 13-year-old in Idukki

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-372 March 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-372 March 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    7 fastest-growing careers to watch out for in the next decade gcw eai

    7 fastest-growing careers to watch out for in the next decade

    football FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Irked fans demand Stimac's sacking after India's goalless draw against Afghanistan snt

    FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Irked fans demand Stimac's sacking after India's goalless draw against Afghanistan

    Cancer to Leo-Lucky Holi Colours for each zodiac sign RBA EAI

    Cancer to Leo-Lucky Holi Colours for each zodiac sign

    Anna Hazare voices displeasure over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, points to policy shift on liquor (WATCH)

    BREAKING: Anna Hazare voices displeasure over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, points to policy shift on liquor WATCH

    What is the best time to drink coconut water? rkn

    What is the best time to drink coconut water?

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon