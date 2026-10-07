Posing as a marriage broker, a woman lured a 68-year-old man to a house and robbed his gold and cash. Police have arrested her and are looking for two accomplices.

Kollam: Kundara police arrested a woman for robbing an elderly man of his gold and cash. The accused, 33-year-old Haseena from Anchitham house in Chandanathope, posed as a marriage broker to trap the victim.

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The incident took place in Kundara. Haseena convinced the elderly man that she was a marriage broker. She then called him to a house in Keralapuram and robbed him. The victim, 68-year-old Babu from Ayiramthengu in Kollam, lost over four sovereigns of gold, including his chain and ring, along with Rs 5,000 in cash.

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Two men also helped Haseena in this robbery. Police officers have identified these absconding gang members and will arrest them soon. Kundara SHO Sunukumar guided the arrest operation. SIs Deepu Pillai, Arun Kumar, Priya, and CPO Anwar were part of the police team. The court has now remanded the accused.