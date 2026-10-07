Pattambi police have arrested Muhammad Shibili from Malappuram for duping a woman. Officers confirmed he is a serial offender involved in over ten similar cheating cases.

Pattambi: Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly cheating a young woman of Rs 16 lakh by promising to marry her. The accused, Muhammad Shibili, hails from Arakkal House in Vadakkekara, Malappuram.

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According to the police, Shibili allegedly befriended young women through social media and gained their trust before cheating them of money. He is reportedly an accused in more than 10 similar cheating cases. The arrest followed a complaint filed by a woman from Pattambi, who alleged that Shibili had duped her of Rs 16 lakh after making a false promise of marriage. Acting on the complaint, the Pattambi police launched an investigation and subsequently arrested the accused.

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Investigators suspect that the accused used a similar method to target other women, establishing contact with them online before allegedly obtaining money under various pretexts. His alleged involvement in multiple cheating cases has raised concerns about the misuse of social media platforms to deceive people under the guise of relationships and marriage. Police records also indicate that Shibili had previously been arrested by the Mukkam police in connection with a similar cheating case and was remanded to judicial custody.

The latest arrest has brought renewed attention to cases in which individuals allegedly exploit emotional relationships and promises of marriage to defraud women financially. Police are expected to investigate the other cases linked to the accused and examine whether additional victims were targeted using the same alleged modus operandi. Authorities have urged people to exercise caution while forming relationships with strangers online and to verify claims before transferring money to individuals they meet through social media.