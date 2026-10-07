A 75-year-old man, Pazhani Appan, was found dead in a well at his house in Palappuram Weavers Colony. He had been missing since the 15th of this month. The body looked about two days old.

Palakkad: In a tragic incident, an elderly man was found dead inside a well right in his own backyard in Palappuram, Ottapalam. The deceased is 75-year-old Pazhani Appan, a resident of the Palappuram Weavers Colony. Rescue teams pulled out his body, which looked like it had been in the water for at least two days. He had actually been missing since the 15th of this month.

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Pazhani Appan lived in the house with just his wife. The incident came to light today evening around 5 PM when neighbors noticed a strong foul smell coming from the well area. When they checked the well, which has a proper parapet wall, they spotted the body floating inside. Locals immediately alerted the fire brigade. The Ottapalam police and fire force quickly reached the spot and recovered the body.

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