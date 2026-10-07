Arundhati began her letter by inviting Yogi Adityanath to one of the most precious occasions of her life. But she wanted the invitation to be more than a formal request. She also wanted to explain how a video featuring him had influenced her thinking.

Recalling her childhood, she wrote that she would often cry when she was hurt or deeply affected by something. Some of her friends told her that being emotional was a weakness and that she needed to become stronger.

Over time, she began to believe that showing her feelings was something to be ashamed of. She even questioned whether she could become a strong person when she found it so easy to cry.

Her perspective changed after her cousin showed her a video of Yogi Adityanath becoming emotional and crying while expressing his feelings.

According to Arundhati, her cousin told her that being emotional did not make someone weak and encouraged her to let Yogi Adityanath's work answer her doubts.

She said those words changed how she looked at herself. For the first time, she understood that strength did not mean never feeling emotions or shedding tears.

Instead, she came to see strength as the courage to feel deeply, get back up after difficult moments and continue moving forward.