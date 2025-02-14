Knife-wielding robber commits daylight heist at Federal Bank in Thrissur, escapes with Rs 15 lakh (WATCH)

A masked robber stole Rs 15 lakh from Federal Bank's Potta branch in Thrissur, threatening employees with a knife before fleeing on a bike.

Knife-wielding robber commits daylight heist at Federal Bank in Thrissur, escapes with Rs 15 lakh dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 5:51 PM IST

Thrissur: A daylight bank robbery took place in Chalakudy, Thrissur, at the Potta branch of Federal Bank. The incident occurred around noon when a masked robber arrived at the bank on a bike, brandishing a knife. He threatened the bank employees, forced them into a room, and smashed the glass counter to steal cash. The authorities reported a loss of Rs 15 lakh.

The robber, who wore a helmet, jacket, and mask, fled the scene heading towards Thrissur. Police have intensified their investigation and are analyzing CCTV footage, which clearly shows the robber arriving at the bank and committing the crime. The footage captures the robber threatening the bank staff and breaking the counter to access the cash. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asianet News (@asianetnews)

At the time of the robbery, eight employees were present in the bank. Although the police are still verifying the exact amount of money stolen, they have confirmed that the robber escaped with a significant sum. Authorities are continuing to follow leads and have urged the public to come forward with any relevant information.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Centre sanctions Rs 529.50 cr interest-free loan for Wayanad rehabilitation anr

Kerala: Centre sanctions Rs 529.50 cr interest-free loan for Wayanad rehabilitation

Kerala: Plus One student ends life inside school in Kattakada; project submission stress suspected anr

Kerala: Plus One student ends life inside school in Kattakada; project submission stress suspected

Kerala: Three killed after two elephants run amok during temple festival in Koyilandy anr

Kerala: Three killed after two elephants run amok during temple festival in Koyilandy

Visuals of ragging horror at Kerala college surfaces, police probing to find other likely victims dmn

Visuals of ragging horror at Kerala college surfaces, police probing to find other likely victims (WATCH)

"Not good for cinema": Antony Perumbavoor slams Suresh Kumar's comments on Empuraan, Malayalam film industry dmn

"Not good for cinema": Antony Perumbavoor slams Suresh Kumar's comments on Empuraan, Malayalam film industry

Recent Stories

Vivo V50 to launch on February 17; Pre-booking details, LEAKED features, price and other details gcw

Vivo V50 to launch on February 17; Pre-booking details, LEAKED features, price and other details

Rashmika Mandanna's Cinematic Journey: Flops, hits & box office glory NTI

Rashmika Mandanna’s Cinematic Journey: Flops, hits & box office glory

Bhumi Pednekar-inspired 5 co-ord sets that are perfect for you gcw

Bhumi Pednekar-inspired 5 co-ord sets that are perfect for you

PAK vs SA: Babar Azam completes 6000 ODI runs, equals Hashim Amla's world record (WATCH) HRD

PAK vs SA: Babar Azam completes 6000 ODI runs, equals Hashim Amla's world record (WATCH)

Informatica Stock Plunges To Nearly 2-Year Low On Disappointing Q4 Revenue, Downbeat Guidance: Retail Sees Buying Opportunity

Informatica Stock Plunges To Nearly 2-Year Low On Disappointing Q4 Revenue, Downbeat Guidance: Retail Sees Buying Opportunity

Recent Videos

Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Video Icon
Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | What is Hag Al Laila? Joyful Tradition of Community and Sweets

Gulf Pulse | What is Hag Al Laila? Joyful Tradition of Community and Sweets

Video Icon
Kerala Temple Tragedy: 3 Dead as Elephants Run Amok! What Happened?

Kerala Temple Tragedy: 3 Dead as Elephants Run Amok! What Happened?

Video Icon
Pulwama Attack 2019 Remembrance: CRPF 76 Battalion Honors Fallen Army Personnel | Asianet Newsable

Pulwama Attack 2019 Remembrance: CRPF 76 Battalion Honors Fallen Army Personnel | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon