Knife-wielding robber commits daylight heist at Federal Bank in Thrissur, escapes with Rs 15 lakh (WATCH)

Thrissur: A daylight bank robbery took place in Chalakudy, Thrissur, at the Potta branch of Federal Bank. The incident occurred around noon when a masked robber arrived at the bank on a bike, brandishing a knife. He threatened the bank employees, forced them into a room, and smashed the glass counter to steal cash. The authorities reported a loss of Rs 15 lakh.

The robber, who wore a helmet, jacket, and mask, fled the scene heading towards Thrissur. Police have intensified their investigation and are analyzing CCTV footage, which clearly shows the robber arriving at the bank and committing the crime. The footage captures the robber threatening the bank staff and breaking the counter to access the cash.

At the time of the robbery, eight employees were present in the bank. Although the police are still verifying the exact amount of money stolen, they have confirmed that the robber escaped with a significant sum. Authorities are continuing to follow leads and have urged the public to come forward with any relevant information.

Latest Videos