    Kerala: YouTuber VJ Machan arrested for sexually abusing 16-year-old girl in Kochi

    Popular YouTuber VJ Machan (Govind Vijay) was arrested by Kalamassery police for alleged sexual misconduct involving a 16-year-old girl he met through social media. The girl filed a complaint, leading to an investigation and the seizure of VJ Machan's phone as evidence.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 2:16 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 2:16 PM IST

    Kochi: Kochi police arrested popular YouTuber Govind Vijay, aka 'VJ Machan', from his residence following a complaint about his alleged involvement in the sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl. The accused, hailing from Mannar in Alappuzha, was taken into custody by Kalamassery police in connection with the case.

    The arrest of VJ Machan, a social media influencer with 250,000 followers across YouTube and Instagram, came after a 16-year-old girl from Kochi filed a complaint alleging sexual misconduct. Early morning, Kalamassery police took him into custody from his Kochi residence, marking a swift response to the allegations.

    The girl's complaint, filed at the Kalamassery police station, alleges that she met VJ Machan through social media, leading to the purported sexual abuse. As part of their investigation, police have confiscated VJ Machan's mobile phone and are examining the evidence to corroborate the girl's claims.
     

