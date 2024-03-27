Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: YC leader Megha Ranjith moves HC seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation for injuries during lathi charge

    The petition stated that the police had brutally beaten her while she was standing away from the protestors.

    Kerala: YC leader Megha Ranjith moves HC seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation for injuries during lathi charge
    Ernakulam: The Kerala Youth Congress leader approached the high court seeking compensation for injuries sustained during a police lathi charge in Ernakulam. Youth Congress Alappuzha district general secretary Megha Ranjith has approached the court seeking compensation for the injuries sustained during the lathi charge during the march. 

    The petition stated that the police had brutally beaten her while she was standing away from the protestors. The petition also pointed out that the group led by Alappuzha DySP beat her even though the situation of the protest was normal.

    The plea seeks compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the victims who were allegedly subjected to violence while protesting. Justice TR Ravi has asked the government to provide its position on the issue, necessitating a reconsideration of the situation. The incident occurred following the arrest of Youth Congress state president Rahul Mankootil, which sparked resentment and resulted in rallies.
     

