    Kerala: Workers unearth treasure trover while digging rain ditch in Kannur

    Labourers in Kerala's Kannur district unearthed a treasure trove of gold, silver, and pearls while digging a rainwater ditch. Initially, they thought it to be a bomb, however, it turned out to be a pitcher filled with valuables.

    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

    Kannur: Labourers stumbled upon a treasure trove of gold and silver while excavating rainwater harvesting pits in Chengalayi, Kannur. The valuables were found in a rubber plantation near Parippayi Govt. LP School. While digging a rainwater collection pit, workers unearthed a pitcher filled with precious jewels and coins. 

    The discovered treasure consisted of a vast array of precious items, including 17 luminous pearl beads, 13 gold lockets, four medallions likely part of a traditional kashumala necklace, five intricately designed antique rings, a pair of elegant earrings, and numerous silver coins. Following their remarkable find, the labourers promptly notified local panchayat authorities and surrendered the treasure, along with the container, to the police for safekeeping and further investigation.

    A group of 18 workers employed under the rural job guarantee programme led by Chelora Sulochana, discovered while excavating a rainwater ditch on private land near the Parippai Govt LP School in Chemagai panchayat, Kannur. Initially, they suspected the container to be a potential bomb, given the recent instances of explosive devices found in abandoned containers in the district. However, upon closer inspection, they uncovered a treasure trove of precious jewels and coins.

    The police presented the discovered treasure before the Thaliparamba court and subsequently informed the archaeology department.
     

