Kerala: Woman's suicide in Malappuram sparks allegations of dowry, marital abuse; probe underway

Malappuram: In a tragic incident in Elankur, Malappuram, a young woman was found hanging in her husband’s house last Thursday, with her family accusing her of being subjected to marital abuse. The woman, identified as Vishnuja from Pookottumpadam, was found dead last Thursday. Vishnuja had married Prabhin, a resident of Elankur, in May 2023.

Her family claims that her husband had been abusing her, citing reasons such as her alleged lack of beauty, unemployment, and the insufficient dowry. They also accuse her husband’s relatives of being complicit in the abuse. The family also said that there were injuries on her body.

The family is demanding action against the husband and his family. The Manjeri police have filed a case regarding the unnatural death.

Her father, Vasudevan, told Asianet News that his daughter had endured severe physical and emotional abuse at her husband’s house.

"This is the youngest of our three daughters. Whenever there was an issue at home, she was the one who supported us. She was that brave. Once, after learning about some problems, I asked her if she wanted me to intervene. She replied, 'No, Dad, I can handle it and set things right.' She never opened up to me, always confiding in her friends instead. I’m only realizing that now. I once overheard her talking on the phone, saying, 'I can leave from here, I won’t cause any trouble.' When I told her I could talk to her, she didn’t want to discuss it. She always insisted that she would handle everything on her own. She was subjected to physical abuse. Even then, she wouldn’t agree to talk about it. We need justice. We are satisfied with the police investigation. He should be punished as an example. He wouldn't even let her sit on his bike," Vasudevan told Asianet News.

Following the incident, police have taken Prabhin into custody. Prabhin's family claims that the couple had some disagreements, but they do not know the reasons behind them. They also denied any involvement in dowry demands or transactions.

