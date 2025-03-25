user
Kerala: Woman IB officer found dead on railway track in Thiruvananthapuram; Cops probe relationship angle

Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Megha Madhusoodhanan (25) was found dead on a railway track near Chacka, Thiruvananthapuram. Police suspect emotional distress due to a failed relationship with a colleague as a possible reason for her suspected suicide.

Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 11:50 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have made crucial findings in the investigation into the suspected suicide of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Megha Madhusoodhanan. Megha, a 25-year-old native of Athirumkal in Pathanamthitta, was found dead on a railway track near Chacka on Monday morning.

Megha, a forensic science graduate, moved to Thiruvananthapuram eight months ago after securing a job in the immigration wing of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. She was residing near her workplace in Chacka. Her uncle, Santosh Shivadasan, stated that Megha had no known personal problems apart from this issue.

Did the relationship lead Megha to commit suicide?

According to police sources, Megha was in a close relationship with a colleague at the IB. However, the man reportedly distanced himself from the relationship, leading to emotional distress, which police believe might have driven her to take the extreme step. Her family, however, has raised suspicions over her death and demanded a detailed investigation. They have lodged complaints with both the IB and the Pettah police.

Megha is survived by her father, Madhusoodhanan, a retired ITI principal, and her mother, Nisha Chandran, a government employee. Having spent most of her school and college years in hostels, Megha was known to be a dedicated professional.

Police had initially suspected that unfulfilled romantic expectations might have been the reason for her death. However, with her family alleging foul play, further investigations are underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to her tragic demise.

