    Kerala: Woman doctor of Thiruvananthapuram MCH found dead inside flat

    A senior resident doctor of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, identified as Abhirami Balakrishnan was found dead at her house in PT Chacko Nagar on Tuesday (Mar 26). A suicide note was also recovered from her room. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 9:13 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Dr. Abhirami Balakrishnan, a senior resident doctor in the Department of General Medicine at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, was discovered dead in a rented apartment at PT Chacko Nagar, Ulloor on Tuesday (Mar 26). She was 30 years old and hailed from Vellanadu. 

    According to the police, Dr. Abhirami Balakrishnan locked herself inside her room after having lunch. Concerned about her well-being, her flatmates forcibly opened the door and discovered her lying unconscious on the bed. She was immediately rushed to the Medical College, where she was pronounced brought dead.

    The police found a syringe and a suicide note and the room was sealed. Dr. Abhirami Balakrishnan's body was transferred to the Medical College mortuary. Preliminary reports indicate that she killed herself by injecting a high dose of anaesthesia.

    Abhirami married Pratheesh Raghu, a resident of Ramankulangara, Kollam six months ago. He is also a doctor by profession. 

    The Medical College police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC for unnatural death and have initiated an investigation. Dr. Balakrishnan had previously completed her MBBS at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.
     

