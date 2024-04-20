Kerala: Woman attacked for backing out of marriage in Alappuzha; accused arrested

A woman and her family members were attacked with a machete by a man in Alappuzha after she declined his marriage proposal. The woman, who works as a nurse in a Gulf country, had returned on leave when the incident occurred.

Alappuzha: A woman and four members of her family were assaulted with a machete by a man in Alappuzha after she rejected his marriage proposal, according to police reports on Saturday. Rashuddin, his wife Nirmala, son Sujith, daughter Sajina and Rashuddin's sister's husband Binu suffered injuries in Karazhma.

The accused Renjith has been arrested and a case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the IPC has been registered against him, said the police.

The woman, who is employed as a nurse in a Gulf country, had returned on leave on Friday when the incident took place.

The accused arrived at her residence late at night on Friday (April 19) armed with a machete and assaulted her along with other family members who attempted to intervene. Among the five individuals injured, the woman's father sustained critical injuries, including a severe neck wound.

The woman had been previously married, but her husband died. Subsequently, she became acquainted with the accused, who later proposed marriage to her.

Sajina and her father were seriously injured and shifted to Vandanam Medical College.

