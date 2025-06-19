A 52-year-old woman was arrested and later released for creating a disturbance with pro-Israel slogans during a CPM anti-war rally in Kochi on Wednesday evening.

Kochi: A 52-year-old woman was arrested and released for disrupting a CPIM rally in Kochi with pro-Israel slogans. Neetha Bright Fernandes, a resident of Mattancherry, Ernakulam, was arrested by the Central Police. The incident occurred during an anti-war rally organized by the CPIM in Ernakulam city on Wednesday evening. Neetha, who arrived near the rally, chanted slogans and displayed an Israeli flag. Anticipating potential conflict, the police arrested and removed her from the spot. A case has also been filed against CPIM leaders for obstructing the road as part of the rally.

Pinarayi Vijayan calls Israel a rogue nation

Last week, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had called Israel a rogue nation over the recent escalation of conflict between Iran and Israel. He had called upon global community to speak out against Israel's atrocities against Iran and end the “reckless and unlawful aggression."

“Backed by the complicit support of the imperialist power bloc led by the United States, Israel continues its brazen and belligerent onslaught across West Asia. No peace-loving, dignified person can remain silent in the face of such atrocities, especially the ongoing genocide in #Gaza. The time has come to stand up, speak out, and hold this rogue state accountable. Only then can we hope to restore peace and normalcy in the region,” Pinarayi said, in a tweet.

