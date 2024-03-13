Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala witnesses rise in temperature; IMD issues yellow alert for 9 districts

    The IMD has issued a yellow alert in various districts in Kerala due to rising temperatures on Wednesday (Mar 13). The high temperatures combined with humid air are expected to result in hot and humid weather conditions in these districts, except for hilly areas, from March 13th to 17th, 2024.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 2:22 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a yellow alert in various districts of the state due to rising heat. From March 13 to 17, 2024, Palakkad and Kollam districts are expected to reach a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, while Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts will experience a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius. Thrissur district is forecasted to reach a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, and Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts will experience a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius.

    These temperatures are 2 to 4 degrees Celsius higher than normal. The high temperatures combined with humid air are expected to result in hot and humid weather conditions in these districts, except for hilly areas, from March 13th to 17th, 2024.

    State Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert for the public as high heat is being reported in the state.

    High heat can cause many serious health problems such as sunstroke, sunburn and dehydration. Therefore, the general public should follow the following instructions. 

    * Avoid direct sun exposure for long periods between 11 am and 3 pm during the day.

    * Drink as much fresh water as possible. Keep drinking water even if you are not thirsty.

    * Avoid dehydrating alcohol, coffee, tea, and carbonated soft drinks during the day.

    * Wear loose, light-colored cotton clothes.

    * Wear footwear when going out. It would be better to use an umbrella or a hat.

    * Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 2:23 PM IST
