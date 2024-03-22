Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala witnesses record electricity consumption amid soaring temperatures

    The electricity consumption in Kerala surged again with peak demand reaching 5150 MW on Thursday (Mar 21).  KSEB has hinted that the state will face a crisis if the situation continues like this.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Electricity consumption in Kerala has surged again, with peak demand reaching 5150 MW on Thursday (Mar 21). This marks a record for peak time demand in the state. There is concern that the increase in electricity consumption in the state due to the onset of summer will lead to a major crisis in the state.

    The surge in electricity usage at the start of summer has been attributed to the increasing use of air conditioners, according to experts. With the summer expected to progress, electricity usage is anticipated to continue to rise further. KSEB has hinted that the state will face a crisis if the situation continues like this.

    Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was held to discuss and make a decision regarding the dues to be paid to KSEB by various government departments. The rise in temperature across the state has led to a surge in electricity consumption, putting the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) in a precarious financial situation. Despite reinstating long-term contracts that previously provided cheap electricity, companies are not cooperating with KSEB. As a result, the only solution to the problem of purchasing power from outside sources, at a considerable cost, would likely lead to an increase in surcharges.

    During the summer heat, Kerala requires over five thousand megawatts of electricity daily at peak times. Kerala's central allocation stands at 1600 MW, with 1200 MW sourced through power contracts and 1600 MW from hydro projects, totaling 4400 MW. Beyond this allocation, the board procures electricity at a significant cost to meet the demand.
     

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 4:38 PM IST
